Another UTSA football player arrested on aggravated robbery charges, records show

SAN ANTONIO, TX - NOVEMBER 20: A University of Texas - San Antonio Roadrunners helmet sits on the ground during game between the University of Alabama Birmingham Blazers and the University of Texas - San Antonio Roadrunners on November 20, 2021 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Another University of Texas at San Antonio football player was arrested and charged with alleged aggravated robbery, according to jail records.

Corey Lucius, 19, was arrested and booked into Bexar County Jail on Monday on two aggravated robbery charges, authorities said.

Lucius’ arrest comes only four days after another UTSA football player, Nicholas Ryan Brown, was taken into police custody on aggravated robbery charges.

A UTSA spokesperson did return a request for comment regarding Lucius’ arrest on Monday evening.

Records showed that Brown and Lucius face similar charges stemming from a Feb. 3 incident; however, it is unclear whether the crimes are related.

The charges are considered first-degree felonies.

Brown has since bonded out of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, records revealed.

Nicholas Ryan Brown booking photo (Bexar County Jail)

San Antonio police told KSAT on Saturday that Brown’s Thursday night arrest was due to an incident unrelated to the aggravated robbery charges.

As a tow truck towed away an illegally parked vehicle at an apartment complex in the 12000 block of Engelmann Drive, police said Brown went outside to stop the tow truck driver from taking the vehicle.

While Brown tried to track down the tow truck, the truck made contact with one of Brown’s feet, SAPD said. Brown suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but he was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Authorities said the tow truck driver returned to the scene to cooperate with SAPD’s investigation. Brown was later discharged from the hospital with minor injuries.

During the course of SAPD’s investigation, the department said it found information regarding Brown’s two alleged aggravated robbery warrants out of Bexar County.

As a result of Brown’s arrest, a UTSA athletics spokesperson said he has been “indefinitely suspended” from the team while the athletic department gathers more information.

KSAT has requested the aggravated robbery arrest warrants for both Lucius and Brown.