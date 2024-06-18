84º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Another UTSA football player arrested on aggravated robbery charges, records show

Both Nicholas Ryan Brown and Corey Lucius face similar charges stemming from a Feb. 3 incident

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: UTSA Roadrunners, San Antonio, Bexar County, Nick Booker-Brown, Crime
SAN ANTONIO, TX - NOVEMBER 20: A University of Texas - San Antonio Roadrunners helmet sits on the ground during game between the University of Alabama Birmingham Blazers and the University of Texas - San Antonio Roadrunners on November 20, 2021 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire, ©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Another University of Texas at San Antonio football player was arrested and charged with alleged aggravated robbery, according to jail records.

Corey Lucius, 19, was arrested and booked into Bexar County Jail on Monday on two aggravated robbery charges, authorities said.

Recommended Videos

Lucius’ arrest comes only four days after another UTSA football player, Nicholas Ryan Brown, was taken into police custody on aggravated robbery charges.

A UTSA spokesperson did return a request for comment regarding Lucius’ arrest on Monday evening.

Records showed that Brown and Lucius face similar charges stemming from a Feb. 3 incident; however, it is unclear whether the crimes are related.

The charges are considered first-degree felonies.

Brown has since bonded out of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, records revealed.

Nicholas Ryan Brown booking photo (Bexar County Jail)

San Antonio police told KSAT on Saturday that Brown’s Thursday night arrest was due to an incident unrelated to the aggravated robbery charges.

As a tow truck towed away an illegally parked vehicle at an apartment complex in the 12000 block of Engelmann Drive, police said Brown went outside to stop the tow truck driver from taking the vehicle.

While Brown tried to track down the tow truck, the truck made contact with one of Brown’s feet, SAPD said. Brown suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but he was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Authorities said the tow truck driver returned to the scene to cooperate with SAPD’s investigation. Brown was later discharged from the hospital with minor injuries.

During the course of SAPD’s investigation, the department said it found information regarding Brown’s two alleged aggravated robbery warrants out of Bexar County.

As a result of Brown’s arrest, a UTSA athletics spokesperson said he has been “indefinitely suspended” from the team while the athletic department gathers more information.

KSAT has requested the aggravated robbery arrest warrants for both Lucius and Brown.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

email

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Recommended Videos