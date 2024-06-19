75º
Crime Stoppers seeking tips into fatal Northeast Side shooting

Leontrey Thomas, 25, killed while sitting in car at shopping center

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Leontrey Thomas, 25, was killed while sitting in a car at a shopping center on the afternoon of April 5. (Crime Stoppers)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are seeking information leading to an arrest in connection with a fatal April shooting.

On the afternoon of Friday, April 5, a man who Crime Stoppers identified as Leontrey Thomas, 25, was sitting in a parked car in the 11700 block of Perrin Beitel.

Crime Stoppers said unknown males shot into Thomas’ vehicle several times, killing him, police said.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

