80º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man shot, killed while sitting in vehicle at Northeast Side shopping center

Shooter fired multiple rounds into man’s vehicle, left in a white sedan

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

Tags: Shooting, Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A 25-year-old man is dead after someone shot into a vehicle, striking the driver, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting was reported at a shopping center Friday afternoon in the 11700 block of Perrin Beitel.

Police said someone fired multiple rounds into the man’s vehicle and took off in a white sedan after the shooting.

Officers did not immediately have a description of the suspect.

No other people were injured.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter

Joe Arredondo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

Recommended Videos