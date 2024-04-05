Man shot, killed while sitting in vehicle at Northeast Side shopping center

SAN ANTONIO – A 25-year-old man is dead after someone shot into a vehicle, striking the driver, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting was reported at a shopping center Friday afternoon in the 11700 block of Perrin Beitel.

Police said someone fired multiple rounds into the man’s vehicle and took off in a white sedan after the shooting.

Officers did not immediately have a description of the suspect.

No other people were injured.

