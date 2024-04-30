Boerne High School receives $15,000 in band instruments from rock band Metallica

Boerne High School band won over $15,000 dollars in instruments and equipment from Metallica's "For Whom the Band Tolls" contest.

BOERNE, Texas – Boerne High School is sporting some new band equipment thanks to a world-famous rock band.

Metallica supplied the school with $15,000 in equipment after naming the school a winner in its “For Whom The Band Tolls” contest.

“The prize money was used to buy an entirely new bassline to replace those used since 2010. We also purchased several new instruments, so our incoming freshmen all have instruments for the marching and concert season,” said Boerne Band Director Daniel Person. “We’ve also purchased an instrument that would give students with financial need access to a high-quality instrument through the school.”

Last spring, the band challenged marching bands across the country to create performances that incorporated Metallica’s music. The band offered nearly $200,000 in equipment as a prize incentive.

Boerne High School tied with a school in Malverne, New York in the category of best performance by a medium-sized high school.

Boerne’s submission featured a four-minute medley of songs, including “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” “Enter Sandman,” “Fade to Black,” “Seek and Destroy,” and “Master of Puppets.”

🎶 Thank you to Metallica for the equipment awarded to the Boerne High School Marching Band from the For Whom the Band... Posted by Boerne ISD on Monday, April 29, 2024

You can watch it below:

There were several Texas high schools and colleges among the finalists, but Boerne was the only Texas school to win in any category.

