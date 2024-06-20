Comal ISD lets bus driver applicants get behind the wheel during ‘Experience the Ride’ event on Thursday

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The school bus driver shortage continues to impact local school districts.

Comal ISD is looking to hire 40 school bus drivers by the start of the new school year this fall.

Recommended Videos

To lure potential applicants, the district is hosting an “Experience the Ride,” event to let potential applicants get behind the wheel.

“I think for a lot of them, it, they think driving the bus is going to be the hardest part. And it really is the easiest part for them to get. It’s when you get the kids right, getting to know your kids, building relationships and getting to know where you’re driving, the route itself, I think is the hardest part,” Jessica Fisher, director of transportation, said.

Fisher said the district is short 30 drivers from last year, due to people who left the job or retired. She said the bus driver job is a good fit for retired veterans, retirees and even stay at home parents looking for a little extra income and more flexible hours.

She hopes that being able to get applicants on a bus can remove some of the anxiety and fear that some have about driving a large vehicle.

The “Experience the Ride” event is taking place on Thursday, June 20 from 7 to 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the district’s Support Services Building, located at 1404 IH-35 North in New Braunfels.