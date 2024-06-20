Recent graduate from IDEA Carver College Prep awarded Spurs Give memoral scholarship

Korie Rodriguez was named as the recipient of the 2023-2024 Angelo Drossos Memorial Scholarship

SAN ANTONIO – A recent graduate from IDEA Carver College Prep was chosen by Spurs Give on Tuesday as the 2023-2024 Angelo Drossos Memorial Scholarship recipient.

Korie Rodriguez was selected as a result of his stellar academics as well as his play on the basketball court, where he was named a team captain for this past season, a press release said.

“We believe fiercely in investing in our next generation of leaders and Korie is just that - a leader on the court and in community,” said Dr. Kara Allen, Chief People, Impact, and Belonging Officer at Spurs Sports and Entertainment (SS&E). “His courage, determination and academic excellence make him a most deserving recipient of the Angelo Drossos Scholarship. Korie reminds us that all of this is so much bigger than basketball; we’re honored to be a small part of next big chapter.”

Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan congratulated Rodriguez with a personal video message as a special surprise.

The Angelo Drossos Memorial Scholarship is designed to honor graduating seniors who excel in academics, leadership, extracurricular activities and basketball. This year, the scholarship awarded $6,000 to Rodriguez, to go toward his college tuition, Spurs Give said.

Rodriguez plans to attend Washington University in St. Louis and major in mechanical engineering with a concentration in aerospace engineering.

Those interested in applying for the 2024-2025 Angelo Drossos Memorial Scholarship can do so by clicking here.