‘Nothing has changed’: Tenants living without AC at senior living facility doubtful of property management

SAN ANTONIO – Unbearable is how those living at Wheatley Park Senior Living describe their living conditions without working air conditioning.

“We’re living in hell,” said Yolanda Miller Blackwell, a tenant at the facility.

Residents said the AC issues have been ongoing for the past two years.

“Nothing has changed for me,” Wheatley Park resident Jacquelyn Jones Harrison said.

“And last time we were here, your apartment was at 97 degrees outside,” KSAT told Jones Harrison.

“That’s correct, and it remains hot; visit me, and you’ll find out if you’re going to be comfortable because perspiration just flows off our body,” she said.

After KSAT visited last week, the property management company McCormack Baron and Salazar sent a statement on Thursday.

It reads in part, “The local property management team is aware of HVAC issues identified impacting up to twenty-eight residential units and common areas,” going on to say, “The current work requires parts for which the HVAC repair vendor informs us can take up to three weeks for delivery. We are working with the vendors and suppliers to expedite this process,”

Some residents at the facility expressed concern for those who rely on medication.

“It’s not only unbearable, we have more than half of the people in this building who are on some sort of medication, this is not safe for us,” Miller Blackwell said.

The company tells us it will provide window AC units while it fixes the HVAC system, but tenants worry it won’t be enough.

“Some of the halls have received some tiny window units in them, but it doesn’t resolve any of our concerns,” Jones Harrison said.

As for the ongoing issues with AC, McCormack Baron and Salazar acknowledge that they’ve had to replace eight HVAC systems since last year, before the current issues.

“McCormack Baron and the local property management team is aware of HVAC issues identified impacting up to twenty-eight (28) residential units and common areas on two floors of the three-story 80-unit Wheatley Park Senior Living development in San Antonio. Property managers have been in communication with the impacted residents and provided those in need with one or multiple temporary window air conditioning units to address extreme heat, as well as placing temporary air conditioning units in common areas and hallways. The safety and comfort of our residents is always our primary concern and priority.

With the recent extreme weather, property managers identified and ordered repairs for four malfunctioning HVAC units. Prior to this, we have replaced eight (8) systems since last year and are in the process of continuing to find solutions to these HVAC systems issues. The current work requires parts for which the HVAC repair vendor informs us can take up to three weeks for delivery. We are working with the vendors and suppliers to expedite this process and ensure the work is completed as soon as the required parts are available.

Property staff have and will continue to communicate and provide residents with updates as soon as they are available. We encourage any resident to let building managers know if they are experiencing any problems or need additional assistance, especially during this extreme weather.”

KSAT did send the company follow-up questions regarding what is causing the ongoing issues but have not heard back.

