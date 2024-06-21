San Antonio celebrates World Giraffe Day

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is highlighting the unique beautify of giraffes, while also bringing attention to the need for conservation efforts to protect them.

Friday is World Giraffe Day and KSAT 12 got the opportunity to see how the zoo is enhancing the Savanna Habitat for its giraffes. Construction is currently underway.

“It’s about 126% expansion,” Cyle Perez, director of public relations & integrated marketing at the San Antonio Zoo said. “Not a lot of people know, but your ticket here at the San Antonio Zoo helps conservation work around the world with giraffes and all sorts of animals that we have here at the zoo.”

The expansion of the savanna is expected to be completed by the end of August.

“The giraffe barn will be able to hold six giraffe total. So, it will allow us to expand our breeding program,” Perez said.

Perez said the zoo also has educational activities and welcomes visitors to learn more about its projects.

Friday is Local’s Day and they are offering $8 admission tickets for Bexar County residents. You can read more here.