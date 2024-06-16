Admission to the San Antonio Zoo is $8 for locals on Monday and Friday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is offering two chances for discounted admission for Bexar County residents this week.

On Monday, June 17, and Friday, June 21, all Bexar County residents can get into the zoo for $8 each.

You can purchase your Local Days zoo tickets online, as long as you have proof of Bexar County residency like an ID or utility bill.

During June, each zoo ticket comes with one free zoo experience, but those perks will be paused on Monday and Friday for Local Days. The experiences, picked at random, will be available any other day in June.

Also, the zoo is hosting Teacher Appreciation Month in June, meaning educators can get free standard admission for themselves and 50% off standard admission for up to four guests. The promotion ends on June 31.

If you’re not able to make it to the zoo this week, there are more Local Days planned later this year.

Upcoming Local Days events are:

June 17 and 21

July 16 and 29

Aug. 4 and 12

Sept. 22 and 24

Oct. 20

Nov. 29

Dec. 14

To learn more about the zoo or its exhibits, follow this link.

