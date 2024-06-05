Free things to do in downtown San Antonio this summer

SAN ANTONIO – Summer is here, and downtown San Antonio is packed with free events to take in the season.

And don’t forget, downtown visitors can park free on Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. in all city-owned parking facilities. They can also park free on Sundays from 7 a.m. to midnight at the City Tower Garage, 60 N. Flores St.

From yoga to live music to movies, here are some free recurring downtown events taking place this summer.

Glowga on the Plaza with Mobile Om includes free yoga with a glowing twist. Glowga is held every first Thursday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at Main Plaza, 115 North Main Ave. Glowsticks and wearables are provided, but people should bring their own yoga mats and water. Read more about it with Mobile Om includes free yoga with a glowing twist. Glowga is held every first Thursday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at Main Plaza, 115 North Main Ave. Glowsticks and wearables are provided, but people should bring their own yoga mats and water. Read more about it here

Lunch Break on Houston Street brings food trucks and music to the front of the Majestic Theatre. They are scheduled every first and third Thursday of the month, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Market Square has live music, vendors and food booths available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends in June. Market Square is always open and free to the public. For more information, visit the has live music, vendors and food booths available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends in June. Market Square is always open and free to the public. For more information, visit the Market Square event page

Movies by Moonlight at Hemisfair includes free flicks every Tuesday evening in June. Movies will be shown at 7 p.m. at the Great Lawn in Civic Park. People can bring their blankets and chairs, and purchase food from vendors. Read more about it at Hemisfair includes free flicks every Tuesday evening in June. Movies will be shown at 7 p.m. at the Great Lawn in Civic Park. People can bring their blankets and chairs, and purchase food from vendors. Read more about it here

Party on the Tower Plaza is a free live music series at the base of the Tower of the Americas. The events take place from 7-11 p.m. every first Friday of the month from June through October. Read more is a free live music series at the base of the Tower of the Americas. The events take place from 7-11 p.m. every first Friday of the month from June through October. Read more here

River Walk Live! is new for summer 2024. The series from Visit San Antonio includes free concerts at The Arneson Theatre every third Thursday evening of the month. Seating will be available until capacity at the theater is reached. The theatre, which has about 800 seats, is located on the River Walk in La Villita. Read more is new for summer 2024. The series from Visit San Antonio includes free concerts at The Arneson Theatre every third Thursday evening of the month. Seating will be available until capacity at the theater is reached. The theatre, which has about 800 seats, is located on the River Walk in La Villita. Read more here

Shops at Rivercenter holds its holds its Summer Concert Series every Saturday from 6-8 p.m. at Lagoon Island, which is located on the river level. The concerts continue through Labor Day. Click here for a schedule, which is being constantly updated.

Summer Night City takes place every Thursday from 5-9:30 p.m. in June and July at Texas Public Radio headquarters, 321 W. Commerce St. Summer Night City includes live music, mariachis, vinyl DJs, food trucks, photo-ops, artists and vendors. Click takes place every Thursday from 5-9:30 p.m. in June and July at Texas Public Radio headquarters, 321 W. Commerce St. Summer Night City includes live music, mariachis, vinyl DJs, food trucks, photo-ops, artists and vendors. Click here for more information.

Sound Cream Sunset Sessions at Hemisfair takes place every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in June. These events include a live DJ, dancing and local vendors. Read more about it at Hemisfair takes place every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in June. These events include a live DJ, dancing and local vendors. Read more about it here

Yoga is free on select Sundays at Hemisfair’s Civic Park. Classes are held at 10 a.m. at the Great Lawn. People should bring their own yoga mats and water. The sessions are free, but people should register ahead of time. Read more is free on select Sundays at Hemisfair’s Civic Park. Classes are held at 10 a.m. at the Great Lawn. People should bring their own yoga mats and water. The sessions are free, but people should register ahead of time. Read more here

