5 theater chains offer free, discounted movies for the summer in San Antonio

The promotions start next week

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Popcorn. (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – People who want to beat the heat but not break the bank this summer can choose from a variety of discounted movies at theaters.

Five theater chains that operate in San Antonio — Alamo Drafthouse, AMC, Cinemark, Regal and Santikos — are offering summer promotions like tickets anywhere from free to $5.

Here are the details:

  • Alamo Drafthouse’s Kids Camp includes $5 tickets for a variety of movies in June, July and August. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to nonprofit organizations – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (June), Shoes That Fit (July) and Big Brothers Big Sisters (August). Here is the schedule for the Park North and Stone Oak locations:
    • June 10: “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse”
    • June 17: “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse”
    • June 24: “Minions”
    • July 1: “An American Tail: Fievel Goes West”
    • July 8: “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”
    • July 15: “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial”
    • July 22: “The Lorax”
    • July 29: “The Land Before Time”
    • Aug. 5: “Peter Pan (2003)”
    • Aug. 12: “Matilda”
    • Aug. 19: “The Neverending Story”
    • Aug. 26: “The Muppets Take Manhattan”
    • Aug. 30: “Quest For Camelot”
  • AMC will have its Summer Movie Camp from June 24-Aug. 14. Every Monday and Wednesday, people can watch their favorite Illumination films for $3. Here are the showtimes:
    • June 24 & 26: “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
    • July 1 & 3: “Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax”
    • July 8 & 10: “Sing”
    • July 15 & 17: “Sing 2″
    • July 22 & 24: “The Secret Life of Pets”
    • July 29 & 31: “Migration”
    • Aug. 5 & 7: “Despicable Me 2″
    • Aug. 12 & 14: “Despicable Me 3″
  • Cinemark will show family-friendly movies at $1.75 a person each Wednesday. Some Cinemark locations will also have Summer Movie Clubhouse showings on Mondays and Thursdays. Guests will also receive $1 off pricing on kid’s snack packs and any size popcorn and drink combos. Here is the schedule for the 2024 Summer Movie Clubhouse:
    • June 10-13: “Teenage Mutant NinjaTurtles: Mutant Mayhem”
    • June 17-20: “Sonic the Hedgehog 2″
    • June 24-27: “Shrek”
    • July 1-4: “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie”
    • July 8-11: “The Lego Movie”
    • July 15-18: “Trolls BandTogether”
    • July 22-25: “How to Train Your Dragon”
    • July 29-Aug. 1: “Migration”
    • Aug. 5-8: “Hotel Transylvania”
    • Aug. 12-15: “Paddington 2″
  • Regal will have its Summer Movie Express promo from June 11 to Aug. 7 at participating locations. Family-friendly movies will be shown for $1 each week on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Movies include “Migration,” “Peter Rabbit 2″ and “Trolls.” Click here to see the showings at your theater.
  • Santikos will have free family-friendly movies at all its theaters on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in June and July. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are only available in person on the day of showtime. Moviegoers can catch the following films for free at 10 a.m.
    • June 11 & 12: “Minions: The Rise of Guru”
    • June 18 & 19: “Trolls Band Together”
    • June 25 & 26: “How to Train Your Dragon”
    • July 2 & 3: “The Bad Guys”
    • July 9 & 10: “Migration”
    • July 16 & 17: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
    • July 23 & 24: “Shrek 2″
    • July 30 & 31: “Sing 2″
Free summer movies again being offered by Santikos this year (Photo Courtesy of Santikos)

