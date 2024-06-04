5 theater chains offer free, discounted movies for the summer in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – People who want to beat the heat but not break the bank this summer can choose from a variety of discounted movies at theaters.

Five theater chains that operate in San Antonio — Alamo Drafthouse, AMC, Cinemark, Regal and Santikos — are offering summer promotions like tickets anywhere from free to $5.

Here are the details:

Alamo Drafthouse’s Kids Camp includes Kids Camp includes $5 tickets for a variety of movies in June, July and August. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to nonprofit organizations – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (June), Shoes That Fit (July) and Big Brothers Big Sisters (August). Here is the schedule for the Park North and Stone Oak locations: June 10: “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” June 17: “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” June 24: “Minions” July 1: “An American Tail: Fievel Goes West” July 8: “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” July 15: “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” July 22: “The Lorax” July 29: “The Land Before Time” Aug. 5: “Peter Pan (2003)” Aug. 12: “Matilda” Aug. 19: “The Neverending Story” Aug. 26: “The Muppets Take Manhattan” Aug. 30: “Quest For Camelot”

AMC will have its will have its Summer Movie Camp from June 24-Aug. 14. Every Monday and Wednesday, people can watch their favorite Illumination films for $3. Here are the showtimes: June 24 & 26: “Minions: The Rise of Gru” July 1 & 3: “Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax” July 8 & 10: “Sing” July 15 & 17: “Sing 2″ July 22 & 24: “The Secret Life of Pets” July 29 & 31: “Migration” Aug. 5 & 7: “Despicable Me 2″ Aug. 12 & 14: “Despicable Me 3″

Cinemark will show family-friendly movies at $1.75 a person each Wednesday. Some Cinemark locations will also have will show family-friendly movies at $1.75 a person each Wednesday. Some Cinemark locations will also have Summer Movie Clubhouse showings on Mondays and Thursdays. Guests will also receive $1 off pricing on kid’s snack packs and any size popcorn and drink combos. Here is the schedule for the 2024 Summer Movie Clubhouse: June 10-13: “Teenage Mutant NinjaTurtles: Mutant Mayhem” June 17-20: “Sonic the Hedgehog 2″ June 24-27: “Shrek” July 1-4: “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie” July 8-11: “The Lego Movie” July 15-18: “Trolls BandTogether” July 22-25: “How to Train Your Dragon” July 29-Aug. 1: “Migration” Aug. 5-8: “Hotel Transylvania” Aug. 12-15: “Paddington 2″

Regal will have its Summer Movie Express promo from June 11 to Aug. 7 at participating locations. Family-friendly movies will be shown for $1 each week on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Movies include “Migration,” “Peter Rabbit 2″ and “Trolls.” Click will have its Summer Movie Express promo from June 11 to Aug. 7 at participating locations. Family-friendly movies will be shown for $1 each week on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Movies include “Migration,” “Peter Rabbit 2″ and “Trolls.” Click here to see the showings at your theater.

Santikos will have will have free family-friendly movies at all its theaters on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in June and July. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are only available in person on the day of showtime. Moviegoers can catch the following films for free at 10 a.m. June 11 & 12: “Minions: The Rise of Guru” June 18 & 19: “Trolls Band Together” June 25 & 26: “How to Train Your Dragon” July 2 & 3: “The Bad Guys” July 9 & 10: “Migration” July 16 & 17: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” July 23 & 24: “Shrek 2″ July 30 & 31: “Sing 2″

