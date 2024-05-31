Free movies, live music return to Hemisfair this summer

SAN ANTONIO – Hemisfair will be home to several free, family-friendly events this June.

The City of San Antonio’s Movies by Moonlight kicks off on June 4, and Sound Cream Sunset Sessions starts on June 6.

Movies by Moonlight will continue every Tuesday evening in June with the following flicks:

“Back to the Future” – June 4

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” – June 11

“Clueless” – June 18

“The Goonies” – June 25

Movies will be shown at 7 p.m. at the Great Lawn in Civic Park. People can bring their blankets and chairs, and purchase food from vendors.

On Tuesdays, the City of San Antonio offers free parking after 5 p.m. in all city-managed parking facilities. That includes the South Alamo Lot at 418 S. Alamo St.

Hemisfair (Hemisfair)

Sound Cream Sunset Sessions will continue every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in June.

These events include a live DJ, dancing and local vendors. A list of featured DJs and themes will be listed soon.

Also this summer, The Tower of the Americas will host a free live music series every month at the tower’s base starting next month. The Party on the Tower Plaza event will be from 7-11 p.m. every first Friday of the month from June through October.