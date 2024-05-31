A list of summer camps for kids, teens in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – The summer has finally arrived, and San Antonio businesses, departments and organizations are offering a variety of camps for kids and teens.

These camps include activities, lessons and games for a variety of subjects, like sports, STEM, animals and music. Price and dates vary by location.

Here’s a list of summer camps in the San Antonio area for parents and guardians who need a little extra help with childcare this summer.

Fishing & Camping: A fishing and camping camp will take place at Medina River Natural Area at 15890 State Hwy 16 S. People can fish from 4-7 p.m. on June 29 and camp overnight. There is also hiking, biking and yoga, and dinner and breakfast will be served. The camp is free, but registration is required. Read more about it A fishing and camping camp will take place at Medina River Natural Area at 15890 State Hwy 16 S. People can fish from 4-7 p.m. on June 29 and camp overnight. There is also hiking, biking and yoga, and dinner and breakfast will be served. The camp is free, but registration is required. Read more about it here

Magik Theatre: The theatre has The theatre has several sessions for school-aged children from June 3 through Aug. 2. The “Be Your Own Hero” camp gives first through fifth graders a chance to dive deep into the heroics of acclaimed musicals such as “Matilda,” “Newsies,” “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!” and “The Greatest Showman.” The camps are open for registration. Click here for more information.

Palo Alto College: From June 3 to Aug. 2, students entering grades sixth through 12th can register for a variety of PAC camps, ranging from STEM to sports. Both half- and full-day camps are offered in June, July and early August. The camps change themes on a weekly basis. Some camps are already at capacity, but there are plenty of openings. Click From June 3 to Aug. 2, students entering grades sixth through 12th can register for a variety of PAC camps, ranging from STEM to sports. Both half- and full-day camps are offered in June, July and early August. The camps change themes on a weekly basis. Some camps are already at capacity, but there are plenty of openings. Click here for more information.

San Antonio Tennis Association: The association is hosting the National Junior Tennis and Learning (NJTL) network this summer, and that includes camps for kids ages 6-17. The camps will be held at multiple tennis courts around Bexar County. Registration ranges from $25 to $150, depending on location and skill level. The camps will take place in June and July. Click The association is hosting the National Junior Tennis and Learning (NJTL) network this summer, and that includes camps for kids ages 6-17. The camps will be held at multiple tennis courts around Bexar County. Registration ranges from $25 to $150, depending on location and skill level. The camps will take place in June and July. Click here for a schedule.

San Antonio Zoo: The zoo offers camps for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade. The camps span a week from now through mid-August, and themes include “Animal Artists & Engineers,” “Astonishing Africa,” “It’s A Bird, It’s A Plane, It’s Zoo Camp!” and “Wild Careers.” Registration is open, and the cost ranges from $265 per child to $360 for a full week of camp. The camps allow students to learn about animals through tours, activities and games, and help secure a future for wildlife. Read all about the zoo’s camps The zoo offers camps for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade. The camps span a week from now through mid-August, and themes include “Animal Artists & Engineers,” “Astonishing Africa,” “It’s A Bird, It’s A Plane, It’s Zoo Camp!” and “Wild Careers.” Registration is open, and the cost ranges from $265 per child to $360 for a full week of camp. The camps allow students to learn about animals through tours, activities and games, and help secure a future for wildlife. Read all about the zoo’s camps here

SeaWorld San Antonio: The park offers camps for specific days in June, July and early August. The themes range from “Small Wonders Camp (Preschool ages 3-4)” to “Ocean Adventure (6th-8th grade).” Depending on age, campers will experience games, activities, animal shows and more. The prices range from $229 to $349 per day. SeaWorld San Antonio camps are accredited by the American Camp Association. Click here to read The park offers camps for specific days in June, July and early August. The themes range from “Small Wonders Camp (Preschool ages 3-4)” to “Ocean Adventure (6th-8th grade).” Depending on age, campers will experience games, activities, animal shows and more. The prices range from $229 to $349 per day. SeaWorld San Antonio camps are accredited by the American Camp Association. Click here to read more

St. Mary’s University: The university offers summer day camps primarily for middle and high school students, though there are options for younger participants. The camps range from music to medical to drone programming. Read more about the camps The university offers summer day camps primarily for middle and high school students, though there are options for younger participants. The camps range from music to medical to drone programming. Read more about the camps here

Summer Teen Club: Designed for teenagers, this club gives them access to STEAM activities, esports, sports, fitness, fine arts, special activities and volunteer opportunities. The camp will be held at the South San, Woodard and Garza community centers. Registration is open now, and the cost is free. The day camps are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 10 to Aug. 2. Lunch and snacks are included. Click Designed for teenagers, this club gives them access to STEAM activities, esports, sports, fitness, fine arts, special activities and volunteer opportunities. The camp will be held at the South San, Woodard and Garza community centers. Registration is open now, and the cost is free. The day camps are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 10 to Aug. 2. Lunch and snacks are included. Click here to learn more.

Summer Youth Program: The City of San Antonio’s Parks and Recreation Department offers the Summer Youth Program at various schools and community centers for kids 6-14 years old. Registration is open now, and while several sites are already fully booked, many places have openings. The day camps are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from June 10 to Aug. 2. The price depends on annual income and the number of children from the same household attending. Lunch and snacks are provided. Visit the The City of San Antonio’s Parks and Recreation Department offers the Summer Youth Program at various schools and community centers for kids 6-14 years old. Registration is open now, and while several sites are already fully booked, many places have openings. The day camps are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from June 10 to Aug. 2. The price depends on annual income and the number of children from the same household attending. Lunch and snacks are provided. Visit the Summer Youth Program page for info on dates, locations, fees and information sessions.

Texas Historical Commission: Youth summer camps will take place at a variety of Texas historic sites, like Casa Navarro downtown and the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg at various dates in June and July. “Immerse your young historians in a unique blend of education and adventure, where the past comes to life,” the commission’s website states. To register, people must call or email the site directly. Click Youth summer camps will take place at a variety of Texas historic sites, like Casa Navarro downtown and the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg at various dates in June and July. “Immerse your young historians in a unique blend of education and adventure, where the past comes to life,” the commission’s website states. To register, people must call or email the site directly. Click here for a list.

The Little Gym: The gymnastics company offers camps for kids ages 3 and older. There are three locations in San Antonio and Boerne. The camps are for kids of all skill levels and include group games, team challenges, crafts and more. The themes change each week. These camps take place from 1-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Click The gymnastics company offers camps for kids ages 3 and older. There are three locations in San Antonio and Boerne. The camps are for kids of all skill levels and include group games, team challenges, crafts and more. The themes change each week. These camps take place from 1-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Click here for more information.

UTSA: The University of Texas at San Antonio has The University of Texas at San Antonio has dozens of camps happening this summer for children of all ages to attend and learn something new. The half-day and full-day camps cover various interests, including science, engineering, architecture, sports, music, writing and more, according to the university. The camps take place at UTSA’s Main, Downtown, and Southwest campuses. The release said some last a few days, while others last several weeks. Click here for more information and to register for a camp.

Villa Coronado Summer Camp: This is an outdoor camp that gives kids ages 8-12 access to traditional sports, games, crafts, fitness, nutrition, art exploration, reading, and weekly enrichment lessons in math and science. It will be held at Villa Coronado Park, 11030 Ruidosa St. Registration is open now, and the camp is free to attend. It will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from June 10 to July 26. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Click This is an outdoor camp that gives kids ages 8-12 access to traditional sports, games, crafts, fitness, nutrition, art exploration, reading, and weekly enrichment lessons in math and science. It will be held at Villa Coronado Park, 11030 Ruidosa St. Registration is open now, and the camp is free to attend. It will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from June 10 to July 26. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Click here to read more.

Witte Musem: Though many of these are at capacity, there is still some availability for camps in June and July. Available camps are open to students ages 6-12, and include themes like “Aquatic Adventures” and “Cooking Up History.” Read more about them Though many of these are at capacity, there is still some availability for camps in June and July. Available camps are open to students ages 6-12, and include themes like “Aquatic Adventures” and “Cooking Up History.” Read more about them here