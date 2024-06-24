Longtime Frost Bank executive Don Frost to retire at the end of the month

SAN ANTONIO – Don Frost, an executive vice president at Frost Bank and great-great-grandson of the company’s founder T.C. Frost, will leave the bank after 41 years.

Don Frost will retire at the end of June, a new release states.

“On behalf of all of us at the bank, I’d like to thank Don for everything he’s done for our company and around San Antonio,” said Phil Green, CEO and chairman of Cullen/Frost. “It’s hard to find someone in the San Antonio area that doesn’t know Don or has interacted with him and his family. We’re grateful for the way he has represented us for so many years, and we congratulate him on his well-deserved retirement.”

Don Frost started working at Frost in 1983 in the loan review department, the release states. He moved to the real estate loan desk and later became the bank’s first San Antonio region president.

After 11 years, he helped start Frost’s investment banking operations.

He is retiring as an executive vice president and capital markets manager in the bank’s Public Finance group. He is also the chairman of the board of directors at the McNay Art Museum and has worked with several nonprofit and charitable organizations.

“I’m glad to have been able to build relationships with customers from four generations, and I credit our management team for strengthening the Frost culture and positioning the company for sustainable growth,” he said.

Frost Bank was founded in 1868 and is the banking, investments and insurance subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.