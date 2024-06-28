92º
District 9 to host Military City USA Expo this weekend

Event will be at Walker Ranch Senior Center on Saturday and Sunday

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Military City USA Expo flyer (Credit: City of San Antonio District 9)

SAN ANTONIO – District 9 will host the first Military City USA Expo this weekend for active military personnel, veterans, and their families.

The expo will have resources and information from organizations, companies, and projects that serve military families.

Light refreshments and a veteran-owned ice cream truck will be available during the expo.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 29-30 at Walker Ranch Senior Center, 835 W Rhapsody Dr.

If you’d like to attend, you’re encouraged to RSVP here.

