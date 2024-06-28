District 9 to host Military City USA Expo this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – District 9 will host the first Military City USA Expo this weekend for active military personnel, veterans, and their families.

The expo will have resources and information from organizations, companies, and projects that serve military families.

Light refreshments and a veteran-owned ice cream truck will be available during the expo.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 29-30 at Walker Ranch Senior Center, 835 W Rhapsody Dr.

If you’d like to attend, you’re encouraged to RSVP here.