98º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Bexar County man arrested for alleged online solicitation of minor at Progreso port of entry

Jose Quintanilla, 27, being held by Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Tags: Bexar County, Crime, U.S. Border, CBP
Crime Handcuffs (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com)

DONNA, Texas – A man wanted out of Bexar County was arrested by border patrol officers at the Progreso International Bridge, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

After a secondary inspection, CBP officials discovered Jose Quintanilla, 27, had an outstanding felony arrest warrant for alleged online solicitation of a minor.

Recommended Videos

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued the warrant.

“Despite scorching temperatures and increased international travel, CBP officers continue to exercise unyielding vigilance and arrested a man wanted on a felony warrant for a sex offense involving a child in the Bexar area,” said Walter Weaver, Port Director of Progreso Port of Entry. “Arrests of this magnitude illustrate the vital roles CBP officers play in protecting our communities.”

Police in Donna, Texas, transported Quintanilla to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office for adjudication.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

email

Recommended Videos