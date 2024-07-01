San Antonio Pets Alive! to waive adoption fees for Fourth of July weekend

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive! is waiving adoption fees when you donate to its medical care program this weekend.

This is part of their Red, White, & Rescued event.

Recommended Videos

From July 5-7, SAPA! will have more than 900 animals available to be adopted.

You can visit the following adoption centers:

SAPA! Rescue Center: Located at 4710 Highway 151, building 1. The rescue center’s hours are from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

SAPA! Medical Care & Adoption Center: Located at 9107 Marbach Road, Suite 109. Hours are from noon- 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

SAPA! Petco Love Adoption Center: Located at 6001 NW Loop 410 Suite 103. The adoption center is open from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. every day.

For more information, click here.