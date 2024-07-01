Vehicle rolls over into embankment after front tire comes off, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 33-year-old male driver was taken to an area hospital following a rollover crash on the far West Side early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on Highway 90 near Spurs Ranch Road, just outside Loop 1604.

According to police, officers arrived to find the vehicle rolled over in an embankment area. Police said the vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 90 when a front tire became detached from the rim. The driver lost control and rolled, police said.

SAPD said the male driver was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. His condition is not currently known.

The crash caused slowdowns in the area as emergency crews worked at the scene.

A preliminary police report did not say if any other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.