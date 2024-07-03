Briscoe Western Art Museum to host National Day of The Cowboy celebration July 27

SAN ANTONIO – Grab your western boots and hats and join Briscoe Western Art Museum for its free event on July 27.

The museum will host a National Day of The Cowboy celebration to highlight and preserve America’s cowboy culture and pioneer heritage.

This year, the museum is showcasing how to ride, rope and wrangle.

The following are some of the activities you can do at the celebration:

You can get museum admission to view the 14 galleries and the McNutt Sculpture Garden.

There will be cowboy games and crafts where you can make boot embroidery, how-to craft tools of the cowboy trade demonstrated by members of the Traditional Cowboy Arts Association and more. Supplies are provided to you. Games include dressing yourself up as a cowboy with a hat and spurs, playing horseshoes, creating your own stick pony and barrel racing.

View lassoing with local rodeo cowboys.

Cowboy poetry with poet Don Mathis. He will share his original poetry about the National Day of The Cowboy.

A storyteller will be dressed in an 1875 outfit and talk about life in the West during that period. Storyteller Antoinette Lakey will also tell the story of Mary Fields, the first African-American woman stagecoach driver.

Free samples of peach cobbler will be served in an authentic chuck wagon. Food truck grub and BBQ will also be available.

Watch Western art brought to life through live demonstrations. There will also be an escaramuza attire display.

Cowboy music from The Barditch Hippies will be performed at the McNutt Sculpture Garden.

This free event will be from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the museum’s campus on the banks of the Riverwalk.

To register, click here.