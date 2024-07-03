Julian Castro, Ron Nirenberg divided over Biden’s 2024 presidential run

SAN ANTONIO – Current Mayor Ron Nirenberg and former Mayor Julian Castro disagree on whether President Joe Biden should stay in the race following his latest debate against former President Donald Trump.

It was around 8 p.m. on Tuesday night when Castro posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Biden should step down.

Recommended Videos

Castro, seemingly referring to Biden’s ability to campaign, said the president “looks very likely to lose to Trump.”

Defeating Donald Trump is too important for Democrats to do nothing.



With the understanding that the stakes are so high, President Biden should make the difficult decision to withdraw from the race. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 3, 2024

Julian Castro's Full X Thread about President Biden's presidential run (KSAT 2024)

Less than 5 minutes later, Nirenberg posted a message saying he was “proud to stand behind” Biden.

I’m proud to stand behind @JoeBiden’s positive vision for America’s future. pic.twitter.com/ABTSuug29w — Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@Ron_Nirenberg) July 3, 2024

Ron Nirenberg's X Post about Biden's presidential run (KSAT 2024)

They both have a history with the president; Nirenberg has visited the White House several times during the Biden presidency and even met with Biden at the border in Brownsville, Texas, earlier this year.

Ron Nirenberg, Mayor of San Antonio, Texas and Erika Prosper arrive for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and the South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

On the other hand, Julian Castro was part of the Obama administration with then Vice-President Joe Biden and ran against the president for the Democratic nomination four years ago, at one point questioning Biden’s memory during a debate in Houston.