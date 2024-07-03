93º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Julian Castro, Ron Nirenberg divided over Biden’s 2024 presidential run

Both posted to X asserting concern, praise for President Joe Biden

Steve Spriester, Anchor

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Tags: Vote 2024, Elections, Joe Biden, Ron Nirenberg, Julian Castro
San Antonio mayors divided over Biden's 2024 Presidential run (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, KSAT File, KSAT 2024)

SAN ANTONIO – Current Mayor Ron Nirenberg and former Mayor Julian Castro disagree on whether President Joe Biden should stay in the race following his latest debate against former President Donald Trump.

It was around 8 p.m. on Tuesday night when Castro posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Biden should step down.

Recommended Videos

Castro, seemingly referring to Biden’s ability to campaign, said the president “looks very likely to lose to Trump.”

Julian Castro's Full X Thread about President Biden's presidential run (KSAT 2024)

Less than 5 minutes later, Nirenberg posted a message saying he was “proud to stand behind” Biden.

Ron Nirenberg's X Post about Biden's presidential run (KSAT 2024)

They both have a history with the president; Nirenberg has visited the White House several times during the Biden presidency and even met with Biden at the border in Brownsville, Texas, earlier this year.

Ron Nirenberg, Mayor of San Antonio, Texas and Erika Prosper arrive for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and the South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

On the other hand, Julian Castro was part of the Obama administration with then Vice-President Joe Biden and ran against the president for the Democratic nomination four years ago, at one point questioning Biden’s memory during a debate in Houston.

President Obama greets Mayor Julian Castro, a national co-chair of Obama's re-election campaign.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Steve Spriester started at KSAT in 1995 as a general assignments reporter. Now, he anchors the station's top-rated 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

email

facebook

twitter

Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.

email

Recommended Videos