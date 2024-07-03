Recall issued for potato salad sold at H-E-B

A recall was issued for Hill Country Fare potato salad sold at H-E-B and Joe V’s Smart Shop.

SAN ANTONIO – A recall was issued for Hill Country Fare potato salad sold at H-E-B and Joe V’s Smart Shop locations in Texas.

According to H-E-B, Reser’s Fine Foods produces the 48-ounce, 3-pound potato salad at a regional facility.

Reser’s Fine Food is voluntarily recalling potato salad with a use-by date of July 26 due to the possibility of pieces of hard plastic in the package. No injuries have been reported.

The recall was issued on Tuesday.

H-E-B states all impacted products have been removed from shelves. People who purchased the potato salad can return the item to the store for a full refund or throw it away.

For more information, call 888-223-2127.