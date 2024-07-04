City of Schertz holds 48th annual 4th of July Jubilee

SCHERTZ, Texas – Fireworks, parades and patriotic festivities are taking place in Schertz on Thursday, where they are celebrating with the 48th annual Fourth of July Jubilee.

A parade route along Schertz Parkway was covered in red, white and blue colors. The celebration kicked off around 9:15 a.m. with the Let Freedom Run 5K, and was followed by a vibrant downtown parade.

The annual event featured veterans, first responders and different organizations.

People attending shared what the jubilee means to them and others expressed their profound gratitude for those serving our country.

“What does today mean to you? Freedom. It’s just beautiful. All these years. All the wars I went through to protect the freedom that we have, in this United States,” Lino Trevino, a Vietnam veteran said.

Throughout the day, people can stop by at Thulemeyer Park for a carnival and other activities. Fireworks kick off Thursday night around 9 p.m. at Pickrell Park.