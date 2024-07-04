Texas Gov. Abbott directs emergency agencies to prepare for Hurricane Beryl

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has directed 39 Texas Emergency Management Council agencies to begin response and recovery efforts as preparations for Hurricane Beryl, a press release said Wednesday.

Abbott said he is calling for 24/7 staffing plans for the State Emergency Operations Center, in case Hurricane Beryl hits the Texas Gulf Coast.

“Texas stands ready to deploy all available resources and support to our coastal communities as Hurricane Beryl approaches the state,” Abbott said in the press release. “Today, I directed TDEM to issue an advisory notice to our emergency management agencies to ensure Texas is prepared and equipped for hurricane response and recovery efforts. As Texans around the south coastal areas make holiday plans and visitors begin to travel for the holiday weekend, I urge them to take necessary safety precautions, remain weather aware, and have an emergency plan ready for themselves and their families. State and local officials will continue to work around-the-clock to monitor statewide weather conditions and help protect Texans.”

The press release said Texans are urged to stay informed, monitor local weather forecasts, follow directions from local officials and make an emergency plan.

Additionally, visitors that area headed to Texas beaches should review beach safety tips and be aware of the risks of rip currents during the approaching tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico, the press release states.

Texans are encouraged to visit the TDEM Disaster Portal or Texas Hurricane Center webpages for storm information. Additional storm safety and preparedness information is available at TexasReady.gov and tdem.texas.gov/prepare.

