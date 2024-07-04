Texas Gov. Abbott directs emergency agencies to prepare for Hurricane Beryl

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has directed 39 Texas Emergency Management Council agencies to begin response and recovery efforts as preparations for Hurricane Beryl, a press release said Wednesday.
Abbott said he is calling for 24/7 staffing plans for the State Emergency Operations Center, in case Hurricane Beryl hits the Texas Gulf Coast.
“Texas stands ready to deploy all available resources and support to our coastal communities as Hurricane Beryl approaches the state,” Abbott said in the press release. “Today, I directed TDEM to issue an advisory notice to our emergency management agencies to ensure Texas is prepared and equipped for hurricane response and recovery efforts. As Texans around the south coastal areas make holiday plans and visitors begin to travel for the holiday weekend, I urge them to take necessary safety precautions, remain weather aware, and have an emergency plan ready for themselves and their families. State and local officials will continue to work around-the-clock to monitor statewide weather conditions and help protect Texans.”
The press release said Texans are urged to stay informed, monitor local weather forecasts, follow directions from local officials and make an emergency plan.
Additionally, visitors that area headed to Texas beaches should review beach safety tips and be aware of the risks of rip currents during the approaching tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico, the press release states.
Texans are encouraged to visit the TDEM Disaster Portal or Texas Hurricane Center webpages for storm information. Additional storm safety and preparedness information is available at TexasReady.gov and tdem.texas.gov/prepare.
The 39 participating agencies include:
- Texas Division of Emergency Management
- Texas A&M University System
- Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
- Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service – Texas A&M Task Force 1
- Texas A&M Forest Service
- Texas Military Department – Texas National Guard
- Texas Department of Public Safety
- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
- Texas Department of Transportation
- Public Utility Commission of Texas
- Railroad Commission of TexasTexas Commission on Environmental Quality
- Texas Animal Health Commission
- State Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Texas Commission on Fire Protection
- Texas Department of Agriculture
- Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- Texas Department of Family and Protective Services
- Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs
- Texas Department of Information Resources
- Texas Department of Insurance
- Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation
- Texas Department of Motor Vehicles
- Texas Department of State Health Services
- Texas Education Agency
- Texas Facilities Commission
- Texas General Land Office
- Texas Health and Human Services Commission
- Texas Office of the Attorney General
- Texas State Auditor’s Office
- Texas Workforce Commission
- Texas State University System
- Texas Tech University System
- University of Houston System
- University of North Texas System
- University of Texas System
- Texas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster
- The Salvation Army
- The American Red Cross