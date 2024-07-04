Woman riding motorcycle severely injured after losing control and getting thrown off bike, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist is in the hospital in critical condition following a crash on the city’s North Side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 500 block of East Mistletoe Avenue, not far from Highway 281 and McCullough Avenue.

According to police, a 22-year-old female motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Mistletoe Avenue when she lost control of her vehicle and was thrown off the bike.

Police said the woman was not wearing a helmet and had life-threatening injuries. She was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where at last check, she was listed in critical condition.

SAPD said the woman was found not to be intoxicated and charges are not expected to be filed. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police did not say exactly why the motorcyclist lost control.