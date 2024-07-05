Fire investigators working to determine cause of garage fire at home on far North Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a garage fire at a home on the city’s far North Side early Friday morning.

The fire was called just before 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Ruby Oaks, not far from the intersection of Highway 281 and Loop 1604.

Firefighters said they arrived to find a detached garage completely engulfed in flames and two vehicles parked out front of the garage on fire. They managed to put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said there was no damage done to the house or neighboring homes. There were also no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire, however, is not currently known. A fire investigation team is working to determine the exact cause.

The San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department both responded to the call.

A damage estimate for the home was not provided.