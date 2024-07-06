2 vehicles explode after South Side crash, police say

The accident happened around 10 a.m. on Saturday at the W. Gerald Avenue and Commercial Avenue intersection.

SAN ANTONIO – Two vehicles exploded on Saturday following a wreck on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The accident happened around 10 a.m. on Saturday at the West Gerald Avenue and Commercial Avenue intersection.

Recommended Videos

SAPD said a truck driver proceeded through a stop sign after he thought the roadway was clear.

Another vehicle coming from Commercial Avenue collided with the truck, according to police.

After the collision, police said the truck turned and hit a third vehicle waiting at a stop sign.

The two vehicles exploded because of a gas tank sitting in the bed of the truck.

The three drivers suffered minor injuries and were released on the scene.