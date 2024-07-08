A look ahead at cases heading to court in Bexar County this week

SAN ANTONIO – There are no major trials scheduled this week, but several high-profile cases are on the docket, including some cases ending in plea deals.

Here’s a look at what’s going on at the Justice Center this week:

Brandon Cervera

Brandon Cervera has a court appearance expected on Tuesday. He is accused of playing a role in the starvation and abuse of his four-year-old son in 2021. Cervera is expected to head to trial this year and a trial date could be scheduled during his latest hearing. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Jesse Garcia

Jesse Garcia returns to the courtroom after being charged with shooting three police officers last summer. Garcia was already facing numerous charges from incidents before last year’s shooting and is now facing additional charges including aggravated assault against a public servant. Garcia’s case is in its early stages. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Juan Santos Huerta

Juan Santos Huerta will be sentenced this week after taking a plea deal on charges of injury to the elderly and Medicaid fraud in May. Huerta is accused of severely neglecting his 74-year-old mother and cashing more than $69,000 of her healthcare provider checks. Specifics of his plea deal have not been revealed, but he has applied for probation.

Giovanni Paschal

Giovanni Paschal will have to decide between a plea deal or heading to trial. Paschal is accused of shooting and killing a woman outside a Valero gas station last summer. According to an arrest affidavit, the entire incident was caught on surveillance video. If Pascal doesn’t take a plea deal he faces up to life in prison if convicted.