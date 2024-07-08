Crews install shutters at Port Lavaca H-E-B location in advance of Beryl’s potential arrival

PORT LAVACA, Texas – An area of Texas coastline tortured twice by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 is not taking any chances as Tropical Storm Beryl nears landfall.

Crews at the lone H-E-B in Port Lavaca, located in Calhoun County and approximately 130 miles southwest of Houston, were installing shutters Sunday as a measure to stave off storm damage within the store.

H-E-B also announced Sunday that six of their locations, including the store in Port Lavaca, will close at 10 p.m. Sunday.

Bay City H-E-B

Edna H-E-B

El Campo H-E-B

Port Lavaca H-E-B

Wharton H-E-B

Lake Jackson H-E-B

Curbside and home delivery may be limited in areas due to Beryl, the grocery chain said in a news release Sunday night.

KSAT is your Weather Authority. Our team of meteorologists is tracking the latest with Tropical Storm Beryl. Meteorologist Justin Horne will have reports on the ground along the Texas Gulf Coast this weekend.

