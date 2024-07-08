Man shot during fight outside bar just east of downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital after being shot outside an East Side bar early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. outside the HangTime Bar & Patio in the 300 block of Austin Street, just east of downtown.

According to police, a fight broke out and the man was shot in the chest. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

Police said so far, there’s no description of a suspect. It’s currently unclear as to why the fight occurred.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.