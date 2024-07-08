Sunday set a travel record for U.S. airports, according to TSA screenings

Passengers wait in line to go through TSA security screening at Orlando International Airport Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Sunday set a travel record for U.S. airports, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

More than 3 million passengers went through TSA screenings on Sunday.

Recommended Videos

“Yesterday, for the first time since its founding in November 2001, Transportation Security Administration officers screened more than three million travelers on a single day at airports across the country. It was an extraordinary achievement: TSA fully, unerringly, and efficiently checked 35 passengers every second, along with all their luggage and carry-on baggage, while demonstrating unwavering professionalism and respect for travelers during the intensely busy holiday weekend,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas.

Mayorkas used the statistic to push Congress to permanently ensure pay fairness.

“It is the smart thing to do for everyone who depends on TSA to keep our skies and our country safe, and it is the right thing to do for these great public servants,” Mayorkas said.

Last month, officials said the San Antonio International Airport was experiencing a “record-breaking summer” due to added nonstop flights.

They expected to see more than 300,000 passengers flying in and out of San Antonio last week.

Because of the increased number of travelers all summer, they urged people to arrive at the airport at least two hours before the plane ticket’s listed boarding time.