City leaders host press conference on nonstop flight service from SAT to Washington DC

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Ron Nirenberg and other city leaders held a press conference on Monday to update the ongoing process of fulfilling a long-term goal for a direct flight between San Antonio and Reagan National Airport.

Community members were asked to participate in the next phase of the process to show public support and increase the chances of securing the flight route.

American Airlines partnered with the city to pursue the flight route and is in the process with the U.S. Department of Transportation to initiate the service.

The Monday conference followed a May joint press conference where Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Chip Roy, and Rep. Joaquin Castro joined Nirenberg to celebrate the “next step” in fulfilling the direct flight.