Grand marshal, theme announced for San Antonio Holiday River Parade

Illuminated floats will light up the San Antonio River Walk for the Ford Holiday River Parade on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s never too early to start planning for the holiday season — Visit San Antonio has announced the grand marshal and other details for the San Antonio Holiday River Parade.

Frost Bank CEO Phil Green will serve as the grand marshal of the 44th annual Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony. This year’s theme is “Toy Box Adventures.”

The parade will include 27 floats designed to honor vintage and modern toys and games, like Lotería and Legos.

Festivities will start at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving.

Tickets are on sale now for seating in designated areas, like the Tobin Center and Arneson River Theatre. Tickets range from $12.50 to $40.

There will also be a free viewing area on the east side of the river between East Pecan Street and Richmond Avenue. Click here to view a map and ticket information.

Here’s a schedule of events for the festivities.

6 p.m. — The parade begins at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts (Area A) and arrives later in other areas (check map for times).

6-7 p.m. — Pre-parade show for ticket holders at Arneson River Theatre (Area L).

7 p.m. — Lighting of the River Walk.

During the holiday season, more than 100,000 lights dazzle the River Walk for the downtown tradition. The River Parade and Lighting Ceremony are seen as the city’s official kickoff to the holiday season.

The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts is the supporting partner and South Texas Ford Dealers is the title sponsor.