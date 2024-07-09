Matagorda County residents clean up damage caused by Beryl

MATAGRODA COUNTY, Texas – Coastal communities have spent the day cleaning up damage caused by Beryl, which has now been categorized as a tropical depression.

In Matagorda County, near where Beryl made landfall, several homes and businesses had shingles ripped off roofs.

Homes along the bay had bent garage doors, mangled siding, and debris in the driveway and roads.

This is some of the debris we’re seeing in Matagorda. This is on the road leading to the beach. DPS had to shut it down for a few hours while crews worked to clear it. #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/akvQ9YsGz8 — KSAT Daniela Ibarra (@KSATDaniela) July 8, 2024

Mark Moraw drove an hour to check on the home he’s been building for four months.

He expected to see his boat port destroyed.

“I was like, ‘Oh lord, not a good feeling, not a good feeling,’” Moraw said.

When we got into Matagorda to check out damage left behind by #Beryl, we saw this hotel that had shingles ripped off the roof. A metal sheet that appeared to be from another building laid in front of a tree with broken limbs. #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/pZ5zGpLpsO — KSAT Daniela Ibarra (@KSATDaniela) July 8, 2024

Instead, he said the surge washed up debris and caused minor damage.

“Just really some roof damage,” he said. “There’s shingles that have popped off, and there’s some fixture up there that actually broke loose.”

Even with the issues, Moraw expects his family will be able to enjoy their beachside property by the end of summer.

A Matagorda County spokesman told KSAT that several roads were closed because of flooding and debris blocking them.