93º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

San Antonio student wins 2024 NBA Math Hoops Global Championship

Camila Ramirez competed in New York City during NBA draft week

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: KSATKids, Spurs, Education, San Antonio
Out of 12 total teams, Camila Ramirez and Lleana Mora-Gomez were the last ones standing. (Copyright 2024 by Spurs Sports + Entertainment - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A fifth-grade student at Bonham Academy in the San Antonio Independent School District came out victorious in the 2024 NBA Math Hoops Global Championship, the San Antonio Spurs announced on Monday.

Camila Ramirez and Lleana Mora-Gomez from the Pacers Math Hoops program teamed up for the global championship, according to a press release from the Spurs.

Recommended Videos

Out of 12 total teams, Ramirez and Mora-Gomez were the last ones standing.

Throughout the year, Ramirez competed in the local Spurs Math Hoops program, presented by Whataburger, and was chosen after playing a minimum of 25 NBA Math Hoops games while completing 10 curriculum units and submitting a video application.

The NBA Math Hoops program targets students in grades 4-8 who have historically been underrepresented in STEM fields, including girls, students of color and those from low-income communities.

The program features fundamental math and social-emotional learning through a basketball-themed board game that is played in both physical and digital forms by using the real-life performance statistics and identities of NBA and WNBA players, a press release said.

This year’s Global Championship was co-hosted by Learn Fresh and NBA Cares.

Related coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Recommended Videos