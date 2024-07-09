San Antonio student wins 2024 NBA Math Hoops Global Championship

Out of 12 total teams, Camila Ramirez and Lleana Mora-Gomez were the last ones standing.

SAN ANTONIO – A fifth-grade student at Bonham Academy in the San Antonio Independent School District came out victorious in the 2024 NBA Math Hoops Global Championship, the San Antonio Spurs announced on Monday.

Camila Ramirez and Lleana Mora-Gomez from the Pacers Math Hoops program teamed up for the global championship, according to a press release from the Spurs.

Out of 12 total teams, Ramirez and Mora-Gomez were the last ones standing.

Throughout the year, Ramirez competed in the local Spurs Math Hoops program, presented by Whataburger, and was chosen after playing a minimum of 25 NBA Math Hoops games while completing 10 curriculum units and submitting a video application.

The NBA Math Hoops program targets students in grades 4-8 who have historically been underrepresented in STEM fields, including girls, students of color and those from low-income communities.

The program features fundamental math and social-emotional learning through a basketball-themed board game that is played in both physical and digital forms by using the real-life performance statistics and identities of NBA and WNBA players, a press release said.

This year’s Global Championship was co-hosted by Learn Fresh and NBA Cares.