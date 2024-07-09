Spectrum outage affects customers in Texas

Spectrum announced Tuesday that it is aware of an outage that is affecting customers in Texas.

The outage includes internet, phone and cable. People with Spectrum phone service also cannot call 911, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Spectrum did not give a reason for the outage which as of 12:50 p.m., had been reported on the website DownDetector.com by more than 32,000 customers.

It is unknown if the outage is related to Beryl, which made landfall in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday.

Power outages in the Houston area are affecting technology and broadcast companies.