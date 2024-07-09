82º
Spectrum outage affects customers in Texas

No cause or repair time was given

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

File: Spectrum van. (Spectrum)

Spectrum announced Tuesday that it is aware of an outage that is affecting customers in Texas.

The outage includes internet, phone and cable. People with Spectrum phone service also cannot call 911, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Spectrum did not give a reason for the outage which as of 12:50 p.m., had been reported on the website DownDetector.com by more than 32,000 customers.

It is unknown if the outage is related to Beryl, which made landfall in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday.

Power outages in the Houston area are affecting technology and broadcast companies.

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

