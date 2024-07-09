TxDOT wants community to weigh in on San Antonio area bicycle plan

A large group of cyclists on White Ave. rides in the street to avoid vehicles blocking the designated bike lane.

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation is reaching out to the community to weigh in on a draft plan for the future of bicycle mobility in Texas.

TxDOT, using public and stakeholder feedback from last year, developed a plan to guide improvements in the future. The plan analyzes the needs for bicycle infrastructure on the state highway system, prioritizes locations for bicycling improvements and identifies what role different routes should play in the bicycling network, a press release said.

Recommended Videos

A draft plan and online interactive map both became available to the public on Tuesday morning. In addition, the draft plan will be available for review Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the TxDOT San Antonio District Office, located at 4615 NW Loop 410.

Al Reszel's bicycle is fitted with pink pedals (WJXT)

TxDOT says the feedback is valuable as they try to complete the planning process. The public comment period runs from Tuesday, July 9 until Friday, Aug. 9 at 11:59 p.m.

The press release said there are multiple ways to comment and they all can be found on TxDOT.gov.

The bicycle plan covers the San Antonio area, including Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Frio, Guadalupe, Kendall, Kerr, McMullen, Medina, Uvalde, and Wilson counties.

READ MORE: