Border Patrol’s Del Rio sector chief speaks with KSAT about slowing migrant crossings, relationship with Texas DPS

The Del Rio sector is busy, covering 55,063 square miles of Texas and 245 miles of the United States’ southern border with Mexico.

Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley’s job is to make sure his agents watch that stretch to prevent smuggling and illegal crossings into the U.S.

Danley, who has been with Border Patrol for more than 20 years, took over the Del Rio sector in December 2023, amid a major surge in illegal crossings.

One of the most active stations in his sectors is Eagle Pass, which has gained national attention for immigration issues.

Danley started his job earlier than he expected after thousands of migrants crossed over and waited in fields for days.

In January, city-owned Shelby Park was taken over by the Texas Department of Public Safety as part of Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star.

In a wide-ranging exclusive interview with KSAT, Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley shares insight into his nearly seven months on the job, including how and why migrant crossings have changed, how laws impact the work done by agents, and Border Patrol’s relationship with Texas DPS.