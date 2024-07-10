Electrical fire displaces 3 residents from home on far Southwest Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Three residents were displaced from a home following an electrical fire on the city’s far Southwest Side Wednesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 10 a.m. at a home in the 7400 block of Old Pearsall Road, not far from Covel Road and Loop 410 near JBSA-Lackland.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames showing from the home. They had some difficulty putting out the fire because they had to shuttle water in from a hydrant that was a half-mile away.

SAFD said the fire was electrical and that it started in the back of the home and then spread to the attic. Three people inside made it safely out.

The exact cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team will try and figure it out.

The residents will now be staying with family for the time being and a damage estimate for the home was not provided.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 20 units answered the call.