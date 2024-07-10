93º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

San Antonio Botanical Garden to host ‘Celebrate Water’ event on Saturday

Family-friendly activities include water activities, face painting and more at the July 13 event

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Tags: San Antonio Botanical Garden, San Antonio, Things To Do
Celebrate Water will be hosted at the San Antonio Botanical Garden from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. on July 13. (Courtesy via San Antonio Botanical Garden)

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re still trying to find ways to cool off this summer, the San Antonio Botanical Garden is hosting a family-friendly cooling-off event on Saturday.

The botanical garden will host a Celebrate Water event where people can cool off and participate in botanical-themed activity stations with garden educators.

Recommended Videos

Visitors will be able to enjoy the following activities.

  • Water play in the garden’s No Name Creek.
  • Face painting with Red Rojas from 10 a.m.- noon.
  • Watercolor resist painting
  • The stream table
  • There will be an interactive performance while reading out loud the children’s book, “We Are Water Protectors” by Carole Lindstrom.
  • Garden educators will have a station to teach propagation 101.
  • A WaterSaver Community Drop-in tour
  • There will be a station to learn more about the garden’s aquifer.
  • There will also be a cactus society table in front of Desert Pavilion.
  • Aguas frescas tasting

The San Antonio Botanical Garden will host the celebration from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. located at 555 Funston Place.

Adult tickets are $22, military people get in for $20 with a valid ID and children ages 3-13 come in for $15. Children under the age of three get in for free.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

email

Recommended Videos