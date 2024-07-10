San Antonio Botanical Garden to host ‘Celebrate Water’ event on Saturday

Celebrate Water will be hosted at the San Antonio Botanical Garden from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. on July 13.

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re still trying to find ways to cool off this summer, the San Antonio Botanical Garden is hosting a family-friendly cooling-off event on Saturday.

The botanical garden will host a Celebrate Water event where people can cool off and participate in botanical-themed activity stations with garden educators.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the following activities.

Water play in the garden’s No Name Creek.

Face painting with Red Rojas from 10 a.m.- noon.

Watercolor resist painting

The stream table

There will be an interactive performance while reading out loud the children’s book, “We Are Water Protectors” by Carole Lindstrom.

Garden educators will have a station to teach propagation 101.

A WaterSaver Community Drop-in tour

There will be a station to learn more about the garden’s aquifer.

There will also be a cactus society table in front of Desert Pavilion.

Aguas frescas tasting

The San Antonio Botanical Garden will host the celebration from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. located at 555 Funston Place.

Adult tickets are $22, military people get in for $20 with a valid ID and children ages 3-13 come in for $15. Children under the age of three get in for free.

For tickets and more information, click here.