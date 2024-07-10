San Antonio Botanical Garden to host ‘Celebrate Water’ event on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re still trying to find ways to cool off this summer, the San Antonio Botanical Garden is hosting a family-friendly cooling-off event on Saturday.
The botanical garden will host a Celebrate Water event where people can cool off and participate in botanical-themed activity stations with garden educators.
Visitors will be able to enjoy the following activities.
- Water play in the garden’s No Name Creek.
- Face painting with Red Rojas from 10 a.m.- noon.
- Watercolor resist painting
- The stream table
- There will be an interactive performance while reading out loud the children’s book, “We Are Water Protectors” by Carole Lindstrom.
- Garden educators will have a station to teach propagation 101.
- A WaterSaver Community Drop-in tour
- There will be a station to learn more about the garden’s aquifer.
- There will also be a cactus society table in front of Desert Pavilion.
- Aguas frescas tasting
The San Antonio Botanical Garden will host the celebration from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. located at 555 Funston Place.
Adult tickets are $22, military people get in for $20 with a valid ID and children ages 3-13 come in for $15. Children under the age of three get in for free.
For tickets and more information, click here.