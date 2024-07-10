Texas Longhorns backup QB announces he’s in new college football video game, releases commercial on X

Texas quarterback Arch Manning has reversed course, announcing Tuesday that he has opted in for EA Sports College Football 25.

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Longhorns backup quarterback Arch Manning, who previously opted out of EA Sports’ new 2024 college football video game, reversed course on Tuesday announcing that he will be in the game.

Arch, the nephew of hall-of-fame quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, made the announcement in a video post on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the help of one of his famous football-playing uncles.

“EA Sports, I’m in the game,” Arch Manning said in the commercial.

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is shown in the video telling Arch which to play to run and then Arch executes the play in the game with a touchdown pass, after he first yells a shout-out audible of “Omaha” — a nod to his uncle Peyton.

Arch, in football pads and holding a video game controller, plays as the Texas Longhorns squad in practice mode before finally giving the ‘hook’em” hand signal.

The EA Sports College Football 25 video game is scheduled for release on July 19.

Manning, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2022 ESPN 300 recruiting class, is slated to be the backup quarterback again this season to starter Quinn Ewers. He threw just five total passes last year as a freshman, totaling 30 passing yards while rushing three times for seven yards.

The new edition of the game is the first slated to have actual players represented, as EA Sports is now paying them with a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal. According to ESPN, more than 10,000 players have already opted into the game and will now receive $600 and a copy of the game, with a resale value of around $70.