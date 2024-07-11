Overturned cement truck shuts down Loop 1604 in both directions near Hwy 281

Loop 1604 is closed in both directions near Highway 281 after a cement truck crashed and rolled over on Thursday afternoon.
San Antonio police said the one-vehicle crash will likely close the lanes for several hours, as crews work to remove the crushed cement mixer.
Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
