Overturned cement truck shuts down Loop 1604 in both directions near Hwy 281

A cement mixer overturned on eastbound Loop 1604 at Highway 281 on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Loop 1604 is closed in both directions near Highway 281 after a cement truck crashed and rolled over on Thursday afternoon.

San Antonio police said the one-vehicle crash will likely close the lanes for several hours, as crews work to remove the crushed cement mixer.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

Drivers heading eastbound on Loop 1604 near Highway 281 may face delays due to an overturned cement mixer. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

