TRAFFIC ALERT: Portions of Interstate 10 will be closed at Loop 1604 this weekend

The eastbound main lanes of Loop 1604 and both directions of I-10 will remain open.

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers will have to navigate another round of major construction closures on the far Northwest Side this weekend.

As part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project, TxDOT will have several closures starting at 9 p.m. Friday, July 12, through 5 a.m. Monday, July 15, weather permitting.

Recommended Videos

The closures include:

Loop 1604 westbound main lanes from Lockhill Selma Road to I-10

I-10 eastbound right main lane at Loop 1604

I-10 eastbound collector-distributor at Loop 1604

Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road at I-10

Loop 1604 eastbound exit ramp to I-10

Cloverleaf from Loop 1604 westbound to I-10 eastbound

Cloverleaf from I-10 eastbound to Loop 1604 eastbound

The eastbound main lanes of Loop 1604 and both directions of I-10 will remain open.

>> Ramp closures as part of Loop 1604 expansion project begin on NW Side, TxDOT says

These are the minimum closures required for the anticipated work. All closures are subject to change and modification as necessary. Local law enforcement will direct traffic during this time. Drivers are asked to plan ahead for delays. Below is a map and detour information.

As part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project, TxDOT will have several closures starting at 9 p.m. Friday, July 12 through 5 a.m. Monday, July 15, weather permitting. (Copyright 2024 by TxDOT - All rights reserved.)

DETOUR INFORMATION

I-10 EB main lanes to Loop 1604 EB

All drivers on the I-10 eastbound main lanes looking to access Loop 1604 eastbound will exit to the I-10 eastbound frontage road at Exit 556 B and follow the I-10 eastbound frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange. They will then utilize the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard and then follow the I-10 westbound frontage road to the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road. Traffic can enter the Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes via the first available entrance ramp.

Loop 1604 EB frontage road and to I-10 EB

All drivers on the Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes looking to access I-10 eastbound will utilize the Vance Jackson Road exit ramp onto the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road and will follow signs to I-10 eastbound. Those looking to enter I-10 eastbound main lanes can enter via the first entrance ramp after the interchange. Those looking to return to the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road will continue on the I-10 eastbound frontage road and then utilize the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard, following the I-10 westbound frontage road toward the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road.

Loop 1604 WB main lanes, frontage road, and to I-10 EB

All drivers on the Loop 1604 westbound will utilize the Lockhill Selma Road exit and follow signs for I-10 westbound. Drivers will continue on the I-10 westbound frontage road to the U-turn at La Cantera Parkway, following the I-10 eastbound frontage road toward the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road. Those looking to return to Loop 1604 westbound will follow the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 westbound main lanes after Valero Way. Those looking to access I-10 eastbound will continue on the I-10 eastbound frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange, entering the I-10 eastbound main lanes via the first available entrance ramp.

For more information on traffic conditions, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.