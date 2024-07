(Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Breakfast is served as early as 7:30 a.m., depending on the school. According to SAISD, lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District is looking for some help.

The district is holding a job fair on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at SAISD Central Office on West Quincy Street.

Recommended Videos

The purpose of the job fair is to hire instructional assistants for the next school year.

The district says it’ll hold in-person interviews and on-site hiring.

For more information, click here.