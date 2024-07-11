San Antonio police seek tips in 2021 slaying of 19-year-old

Police say Greg Bailey Jr., 19, died on Dec. 15, 2021, in the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who killed a 19-year-old in late 2021.

Police say Greg Bailey Jr., 19, died on Dec. 15, 2021, in the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive, not far from Eisenhauer Road and Midcrown Drive.

According to a Crime Stoppers report, Bailey was found with a gunshot wound inside an apartment. Bailey was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A witness told police two people arrived at the apartment and were involved in a fight with Bailey. At some point, Bailey was shot during the fight.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637) or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

