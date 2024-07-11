SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for person who killed teen and dumped his body in 2005

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for killing a man and leaving his body on the side of the road nearly 19 years ago.

According to police, 18-year-old Dewitt Gary was found dead on the side of the road near the intersection of Lookout and Old O’Connor roads on June 20, 2005.

Recommended Videos

Police believe he was shot at another location before his body was dumped there.

Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying his killer.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637) or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.