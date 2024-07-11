Woman detained on suspicion of DWI after crashing into building, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was detained on suspicion of DWI following a crash into a building late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 5030 block of West Commerce Street, not far from Old Highway 90 on the city’s West Side.

According to police, a woman in her 30s lost control of her vehicle and hit curb, just before crashing into a commercial structure. The woman was not injured.

Police said officers located the woman and took her into custody on suspicion of DWI, after being evaluated at the scene. The woman’s name was not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.