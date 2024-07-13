2-vehicle, head-on collision closes US Hwy 83 near Uvalde, constable says

UVALDE, Texas – U.S. Highway 83, north of Uvalde, is closed after a two-vehicle head-on collision, according to a Facebook post from Uvalde County Constable Emmanuel Zamora.

The crash happened shortly after 7:35 p.m. in an area near U.S. Highway 83 and County Road 429.

Zamora said there were major injuries as a result of the collision, and a lifeflight unit request has been made to the scene.

The amount and the extent of those injuries are not yet known.

The highway will be closed until further notice, the constable said.

Traffic traveling northbound will be rerouted to Farm to Market Road 2690, and southbound traffic will have to use Farm to Market Road 1049.

KSAT contacted the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety for more information but has not heard back from either agency.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.