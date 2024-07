A man was shot early Sunday, July 14, 2024, at the Lucero Apartments in the 500 block of South Acme Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot overnight on the West Side.

Police said a group of people were at the pool of the Lucero Apartments in the 500 block of South Acme Road when shots were fired.

Recommended Videos

A man was struck in his leg and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said no shell casings were found at the scene and they did not have any information on the shooter, or shooters.

No one else was injured.