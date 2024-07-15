Spurs rookie Stephon Castle out for remainder of NBA Summer League with wrist injury

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Stephon Castle #5 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles the ball up court against Team China during the first half of the 2024 California Classic summer league game at Golden 1 Center on July 09, 2024 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Stephon Castle is out for the remainder of the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas due to a sprained wrist, according to reports.

The news comes after Castle recorded 22 points, four assists, and one steal against the Portland Trailblazers in the summer league opener on Saturday night.

Stephon Castle went up and collided with Harrison Ingram late in the #Spurs NBASL game last night. This play seemingly the cause of #Castle's right wrist sprain which the team announced will keep the No. 4 overall pick OUT for the remainder of summer league action. pic.twitter.com/3eLKHPfATw — Mary Rominger (@KSATMaryRom) July 15, 2024

It appears that the injury happened late in the fourth quarter against the Blazers. Castle jumped to contest a layup but collided with Harrison Ingram in mid-air.

Castle fell to the ground and seemed to be in considerable pain. He lay on the floor for quite some time, shaking up.

When Castle rose to his feet, he noticeably held his right wrist in pain.

Reports say Castle suffered a minor injury, yet the Spurs aren’t going to take any chances in risking further injury with the No. 4 overall pick out of the University of Connecticut.

Castle will likely play significant minutes for San Antonio in the 2024-25 NBA season, whether coming off the bench or starting for the Spurs.