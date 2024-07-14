Stephon Castle scores 22 points as Spurs defeat Trailblazers in NBA 2K25 Summer League opener

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 13: Stephon Castle #5 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles up the court against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half of a 2024 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Spurs defeated the Trail Blazers 83-77. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS – The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Portland Trailblazers 83-77 to open the NBA 2K25 Summer League.

The Spurs stormed out to a 28-18 lead in the first quarter, thanks to the scoring of Stephon Castle and Nathan Mensah.

San Antonio’s defense throughout the second quarter held Portland to 13 points.

At halftime, the Spurs were in a commanding position with a 51-31 lead, with Castle and Mensah combining for 22 points.

San Antonio and Portland found their rhythm on the offensive end throughout the third quarter.

With the fourth quarter remaining, the Spurs held onto a 73-55 lead, but Portland did not let up.

The Trailblazers cut the Spurs’ lead to four points following a deuce from Kennedy Chandler with 43 seconds remaining.

Spurs guard Jamaree Bouyea assisted Ibrahima Diallo on the next possession for a game-sealing dunk.

The No. 4 overall pick from the 2024 NBA Draft, Stephon Castle, finished the game with 22 points, four assists, and a steal.